Short Interest in FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Grows By 50.0%

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ FFBW opened at $11.98 on Thursday. FFBW has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FFBW by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in FFBW by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in FFBW by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin, which provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

