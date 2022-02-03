Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Decreases By 23.5%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PFO stock remained flat at $$11.84 during midday trading on Wednesday. 37,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,496. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.36.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFO. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.