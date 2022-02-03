Short Interest in Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Expands By 32.8%

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the December 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PDYPY traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.59. The stock had a trading volume of 60,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,065. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $65.78 and a one year high of $119.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.15.

PDYPY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,690.33.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

