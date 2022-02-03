Short Interest in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Declines By 18.5%

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 269.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 35.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 72.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ GNOM traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.11. 401,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,366. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.27. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $28.45.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

