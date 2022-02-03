Short Interest in Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Increases By 27.6%

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,800 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the December 31st total of 448,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
OTCMKTS:HERTF opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06. Heritage Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.17.
About Heritage Cannabis
