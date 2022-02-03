Short Interest in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Grows By 40.8%

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the December 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after buying an additional 50,143 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 89.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 262.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after buying an additional 46,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 111.2% in the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock opened at $90.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.24. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $98.98.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

