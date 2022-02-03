Short Interest in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) Declines By 19.1%

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the December 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRNL. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kernel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,012,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group in the third quarter worth $12,272,000. Antara Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group in the second quarter worth $6,811,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group in the second quarter worth $5,638,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group in the second quarter worth $4,855,000.

Kernel Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 834 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,761. Kernel Group has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

