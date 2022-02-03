Short Interest in Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI) Expands By 50.0%

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Lithium & Boron Technology stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. Lithium & Boron Technology has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $3.00.
Lithium & Boron Technology Company Profile
