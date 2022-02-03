Short Interest in Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI) Expands By 50.0%

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Lithium & Boron Technology stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. Lithium & Boron Technology has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $3.00.

Lithium & Boron Technology Company Profile

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc engages in the manufacturing of boric acid. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Boric Acid segment. The company was founded by James Jun Wang and Wen Bin Lin in 1954 and is headquartered in Xai Xi, China.

