Short Interest in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) Increases By 24.1%

MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 533,900 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the December 31st total of 430,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Shares of MedTech Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.91 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 63,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,975. MedTech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $11.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 71.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 22,972 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 38.5% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 15,504 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 502.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 154,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 12.4% in the third quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 281,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 31,040 shares in the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

