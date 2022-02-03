Short Interest in Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Declines By 20.0%

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NEXXY traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $15.71. 8,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,470. Nexi has a 52-week low of $13.96 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $18.12.

NEXXY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nexi in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Nexi from €20.60 ($23.15) to €18.00 ($20.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nexi from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Nexi SpA provides payment technology solutions which enable banks, merchants, and consumers to make and receive digital payments. It operates through the following business units: Merchant Services and Solutions; Digital Payments and Cards; Digital Banking Services; and Other Services. The Merchant Services and Solutions unit supplies merchants with the necessary infrastructure to enable digital payment acceptance and execute card payments on behalf of the merchant.

