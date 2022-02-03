Short Interest in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Expands By 28.8%

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300,000 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the December 31st total of 15,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 979.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

RF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,484,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,091,604. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.21.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

