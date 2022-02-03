Short Interest in Riverview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RVAC) Decreases By 23.8%

Riverview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RVAC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the December 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RVAC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.76. 1,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,839. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.75. Riverview Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $10.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Riverview Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $6,848,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,264,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Riverview Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Riverview Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riverview Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Riverview Acquisition Corp. is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

