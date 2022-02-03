Short Interest in Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMAY) Declines By 25.0%

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHMAY opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19. Shimao Group has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $17.34.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shimao Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Shimao Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.

