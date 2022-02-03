Short Interest in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Decreases By 20.8%

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the December 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 836,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

In related news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $5,964,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,258 shares of company stock valued at $6,391,392.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 35.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CXM traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.52. 486,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,385. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. The business had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.03 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

