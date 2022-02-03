Short Interest in Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Declines By 13.7%

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 817,400 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 947,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tgs Asa stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Tgs Asa has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.96.

Get Tgs Asa alerts:

About Tgs Asa

TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.