Short Interest in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Declines By 15.6%

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,450,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the December 31st total of 10,010,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.30.

HD stock traded down $5.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $368.20. The company had a trading volume of 151,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,923,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $391.74 and a 200 day moving average of $361.17. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

