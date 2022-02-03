Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Sells $1,898,546.22 in Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 19,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $1,898,546.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 11th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,950 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $1,682,626.50.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 17,102 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $1,771,254.14.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 11,934 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total transaction of $1,366,323.66.

On Monday, December 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,797 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total transaction of $2,359,961.19.

On Friday, December 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 37,597 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $3,922,870.98.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 23,817 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $2,665,122.30.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Jonathan Oringer sold 15,294 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $1,812,033.12.

On Monday, November 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,590 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $1,683,257.40.

On Friday, November 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,322 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,995,364.50.

NYSE:SSTK traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.75. The company had a trading volume of 151,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,606. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.10 and a 52 week high of $128.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 31.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSTK. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

