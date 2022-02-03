Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €75.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.22% from the company’s current price.

SHL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.03) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €59.00 ($66.29) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €66.38 ($74.58).

Shares of SHL opened at €59.42 ($66.76) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €63.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of €59.77. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €44.17 ($49.63) and a 1-year high of €67.66 ($76.02). The stock has a market cap of $66.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

