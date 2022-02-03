Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Get Sientra alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Sientra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

SIEN opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.05. Sientra has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sientra will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Sientra news, CEO Ronald Menezes sold 78,498 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $445,083.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hove Caroline F. Van sold 6,087 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $34,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Sientra by 0.7% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 291,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Sientra by 74.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,543,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,243,000 after buying an additional 1,083,856 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sientra by 8.5% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 325,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 25,352 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Sientra by 114.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 82,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 44,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in Sientra by 46.4% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 441,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sientra (SIEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.