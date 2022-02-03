Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,697 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group raised their target price on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.54.

SBNY opened at $316.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.45. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $174.63 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.90%.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

