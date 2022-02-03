Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Silicon Laboratories updated its Q1 guidance to $0.58-0.68 EPS.

SLAB stock opened at $170.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $120.15 and a fifty-two week high of $211.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total value of $1,037,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $190,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Summit Insights raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.42.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.