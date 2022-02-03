Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLP. Craig Hallum upgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $786,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $603,404.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,778,951. Company insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Simulations Plus by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Simulations Plus by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Simulations Plus by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 11,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,531. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $90.92. The company has a market capitalization of $827.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.08 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.40.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

