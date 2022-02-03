SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM traded down $35.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $199.94. 9,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,141. The company’s fifty day moving average is $261.68. SiTime has a fifty-two week low of $75.81 and a fifty-two week high of $341.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 317.82, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiTime has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total value of $1,125,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 250 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total value of $58,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,354 shares of company stock valued at $21,082,369 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SiTime by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SiTime by 548.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in SiTime in the third quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

