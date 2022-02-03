SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $235.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.23, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78. SiTime has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $341.77.

Get SiTime alerts:

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 13,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.54, for a total value of $3,385,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 1,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.27, for a total value of $551,543.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,354 shares of company stock worth $21,082,369. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SiTime by 548.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 569.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after buying an additional 39,927 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 273.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SITM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.