Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Trading Up 14.3%

Shares of Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT) were up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 161,892 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 202,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Small Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 8th.
The firm has a market cap of C$76.27 million and a P/E ratio of -1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30.
Small Pharma Company Profile (CVE:DMT)
Small Pharma Ltd. operates as a pharmaceutical company that develops a rapid-acting antidepressant to treat patients with depression. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
