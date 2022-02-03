Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Trading Up 14.3%

Shares of Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT) were up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 161,892 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 202,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Small Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

The firm has a market cap of C$76.27 million and a P/E ratio of -1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30.

Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Small Pharma Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Small Pharma Company Profile (CVE:DMT)

Small Pharma Ltd. operates as a pharmaceutical company that develops a rapid-acting antidepressant to treat patients with depression. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

