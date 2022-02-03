Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Jeneq Management LP

Jeneq Management LP trimmed its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,100 shares during the quarter. Snap makes up approximately 7.9% of Jeneq Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Jeneq Management LP’s holdings in Snap were worth $51,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Snap by 38.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Snap by 15.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snap by 7.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,692,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Snap by 11.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,193 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap stock traded down $6.03 on Thursday, hitting $26.04. 1,506,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,648,660. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.36 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.67. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $83.34.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.19.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,533 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $558,722.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952 in the last three months.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

