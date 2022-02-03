SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.62

Shares of SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.62 and traded as low as $21.81. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $22.20, with a volume of 405,599 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average is $27.58.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter. SoftBank Group had a net margin of 59.46% and a return on equity of 30.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SoftBank Group Corp. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

