Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,000 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the December 31st total of 265,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 254,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTMO has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 165,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,180. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.34. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the first quarter worth $289,000. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Company Profile

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

