SOMESING Trading Up 9.3% Over Last Week (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $116.45 million and $11.49 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOMESING coin can currently be bought for about $0.0442 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SOMESING has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00050126 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.11 or 0.07075623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00055362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,589.17 or 0.99992266 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00054778 BTC.

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,633,381,133 coins. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

