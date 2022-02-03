Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.25

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $23.66, with a volume of 3810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.39.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average of $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sompo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMPNY)

Sompo Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance, Domestic Life Insurance, Overseas Insurance, Nursing Care and Healthcare, and Others. The Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides underwriting of property and casualty insurance, investment, and related services.

