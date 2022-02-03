Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Receives $62.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Seaport Global Securities raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 19,876.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 724,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,486,000 after acquiring an additional 721,113 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,393,000 after acquiring an additional 707,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,366,000 after acquiring an additional 576,298 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,059,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,337,000 after acquiring an additional 377,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2,047.2% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 283,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,888,000 after acquiring an additional 270,229 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.65. 623,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,823. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.23 and a 200 day moving average of $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

