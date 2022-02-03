S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $4,499,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.70.

SPGI opened at $422.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $445.47. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $322.37 and a 1-year high of $484.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

