SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.12

SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.12 ($0.16) and traded as high as GBX 15.85 ($0.21). SpaceandPeople shares last traded at GBX 15 ($0.20), with a volume of 30,000 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 12.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of £1.85 million and a P/E ratio of -1.77.

SpaceandPeople Company Profile (LON:SAL)

SpaceandPeople PLC markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom, Germany, and India. The company operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centers, retail parks, and travel hubs.

