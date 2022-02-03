SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Shares Down 0.5%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) shares dropped 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.73 and last traded at $20.75. Approximately 5,326,691 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 285% from the average daily volume of 1,383,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.86.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.99.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $395,000.

