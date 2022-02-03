SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,492 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8,375.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,453.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9,146.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 10,153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLDM opened at $17.97 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $19.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.86.

