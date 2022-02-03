SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.69. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $47.56.

