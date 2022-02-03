SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $11,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,824,000 after buying an additional 14,767 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 73,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12,277.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 117,984 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.79. 29,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,202. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $106.45 and a 52 week high of $132.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

