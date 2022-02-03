SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 160,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,941,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 495,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,441,000 after purchasing an additional 79,747 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 837.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,740,000 after acquiring an additional 68,785 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 539.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 68,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,843,000 after buying an additional 57,611 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5,260.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,793,000 after buying an additional 47,553 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $3.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $480.99. 54,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,980. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $436.81 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $500.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.19.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

