Spectris (LON:SXS) PT Lowered to GBX 3,980

Spectris (LON:SXS) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 4,370 ($58.75) to GBX 3,980 ($53.51) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($40.33) price objective on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Spectris to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,370 ($45.31) to GBX 3,150 ($42.35) in a report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($57.81) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,380 ($58.89) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,762 ($50.58).

Shares of LON SXS opened at GBX 3,443 ($46.29) on Tuesday. Spectris has a one year low of GBX 2,945 ($39.59) and a one year high of GBX 4,167 ($56.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,549.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,701.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 17.40.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

