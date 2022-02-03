Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Given New C$67.00 Price Target at Cormark

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price objective raised by Cormark from C$59.00 to C$67.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$55.73.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$48.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.59. The firm has a market cap of C$5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 23.43. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$25.54 and a 1 year high of C$54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.15 by C$0.44. The business had revenue of C$899.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$750.77 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Segal sold 33,738 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.61, for a total value of C$1,639,977.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,621,024.52.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.