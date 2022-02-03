Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.31) earnings per share.

SPR stock opened at $46.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.06. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $53.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day moving average is $42.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.58%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPR. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

