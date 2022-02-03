Splintershards Price Reaches $0.11 (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Over the last week, Splintershards has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000306 BTC on exchanges. Splintershards has a market capitalization of $51.21 million and $2.45 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Splintershards alerts:

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004402 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008707 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Splintershards

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 524,583,332 coins and its circulating supply is 454,958,238 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Splintershards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splintershards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.