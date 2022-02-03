Sportcash One (SCONEX) Price Hits $0.0180 on Major Exchanges

Sportcash One (CURRENCY:SCONEX) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One Sportcash One coin can now be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Sportcash One has a market capitalization of $228,209.61 and approximately $41,321.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sportcash One has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00050230 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.03 or 0.07143552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00055694 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,845.33 or 0.99925358 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00055134 BTC.

About Sportcash One

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone

Buying and Selling Sportcash One

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sportcash One directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sportcash One should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sportcash One using one of the exchanges listed above.

