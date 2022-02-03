Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Given New $280.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 74.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.44.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

NYSE:SPOT traded down $31.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.21. 530,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.02 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $164.41 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,440,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 266,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,513,000 after acquiring an additional 49,467 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.