Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Sold by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,625 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 625.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period.

CEF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.27. 3,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,463. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

