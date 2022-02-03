SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,171 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.06% of SS&C Technologies worth $10,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 27.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $81.74 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.93 and a 52-week high of $84.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.17 and a 200 day moving average of $76.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.2426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.89.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

