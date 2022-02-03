SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SSRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday.

SSRM stock traded down C$0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$20.73. 140,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,070. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 6.39. The company has a market cap of C$4.39 billion and a PE ratio of 14.42. SSR Mining has a one year low of C$17.29 and a one year high of C$25.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.41%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

