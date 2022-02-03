SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$27.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SSR Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.83.

TSE SSRM opened at C$20.94 on Tuesday. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of C$17.29 and a 12 month high of C$25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.94.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

