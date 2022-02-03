Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.00-12.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.94.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $210.33.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $174.32 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $164.32 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.48 and a 200 day moving average of $187.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

