Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Short Interest Up 32.1% in January

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the December 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of SBLK stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.21. 102,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,094. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.31. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $415.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.54%. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

